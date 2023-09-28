News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Update: Mansfield Wilko store to close today

Mansfield’s Wilko store will close its doors today for the final time, as Mansfield 103.2 announced it would be the last day of trading for the town’s long-standing retailer.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Wilko store on Clumber Street will close its doors for the final time today (Thursday, September 28).

The company was founded in 1930 in Leicester and went on to open more than 400 stores across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But sadly, the High Street chain announced they had appointed administrators in August after failing to secure a rescue deal for the business.

Mansfield Wilko store on Clumber Street.Mansfield Wilko store on Clumber Street.
Mansfield Wilko store on Clumber Street.
Most Popular
Read More
Chad readers weigh in after closing dates announced for Mansfield and Sutton Wil...

Wilko’s administrators PwC announced the closure of all stores with Mansfield being one of the 111 scheduled to close week commencing Monday, September 25.

The Sutton and Worksop retailers closed earlier this week.