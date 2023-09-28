Update: Mansfield Wilko store to close today
Mansfield’s Wilko store will close its doors today for the final time, as Mansfield 103.2 announced it would be the last day of trading for the town’s long-standing retailer.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mansfield Wilko store on Clumber Street will close its doors for the final time today (Thursday, September 28).
The company was founded in 1930 in Leicester and went on to open more than 400 stores across the UK.
But sadly, the High Street chain announced they had appointed administrators in August after failing to secure a rescue deal for the business.
Wilko’s administrators PwC announced the closure of all stores with Mansfield being one of the 111 scheduled to close week commencing Monday, September 25.
The Sutton and Worksop retailers closed earlier this week.