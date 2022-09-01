Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council's Community Safety team sent out two Neighbourhood Wardens to investigate and they located the silver coloured Audi saloon parked on a public road in the Forest Town area.

A quick check with on the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) website revealed the car had SORN tax status which meant it was untaxed and should have been stored off a public road.

Within hours of reporting the vehicle, the DVLA removed the car leaving the owner having to pay £150 on top of the tax owed and £20 for every day the vehicle was kept in storage.

The silver coloured Audi saloon was parked on a public road in the Forest Town area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council deals with about dozen such cases a year, usually as a result of people reporting abandoned vehicles on its website.

David Evans, head of Health and Communities, said: "This Operation Cubit partnership with the DVLA works very effectively and is part of our drive to improve the appearance of the district and bring a sense of pride among residents for their own neighbourhoods.

"No one likes to see abandoned vehicles. It is very simple to report them on our website and we will investigate these reports.

"While we don't have the power, ourselves, to act in situations where vehicles are untaxed or have no MoT, we can report them on to authorities that can act.

"Our advice is: pay your road tax and get an MoT, or you could be fined or even lose your car."