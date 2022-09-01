Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The running routes takes you through a mixture of Pine and broadleaf trees across Sherwood Pines. The trails are on mixed terrain, mostly following forest trails, and are soft underfoot.

The Forest Runner event is taking place on Sunday, October 16, at 9am.

The 5k route costs £20 plus a £2 booking fee, runners must be aged 12 and over, and the 10k route costs £22.50 + £2.25 booking fee and runners must be aged 16 and over.

Sign up for Forest Runner event at Sherwood Pines

All the money from your ticket goes towards looking after your local forest, now and for future generations.

Parking for up to three hours is included in your ticket price and more details are included in the race pack.