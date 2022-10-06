Described as ‘unsung heroes’, the network of teams works around the clock to help Nottinghamshire residents who get in touch with the county council by telephone, email and online.

The community-boosting work carried out by the service centre, which is based in Annesley, was praised last autumn when it was revealed it had answered more than a million enquiries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, earlier this year, staff were singled out for praise after a survey of service users produced ‘tremendous’ results.

Sarah Lindley is a customer service advisor with Nottinghamshire County Council

The feedback showed 98.6 per cent of those surveyed found it ‘very quick and easy’ or ‘easy’ getting through to the team, 99.4 per cent thought their advisor had ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ knowledge and professionalism, and 99.2 per cent described their overall experience as ‘good’ or ‘excellent.’

Sarah Lindley is a customer service advisor and began working at the council in 2020 on the Covid test and trace team.

She said: “The reason that we work so well is we are very supported and it’s really enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge role and you will always come across a question that isn’t on the process but we are trained well and we have daily updates to do with anything that has changed on the system.

“We are kept up to date with everything that is going on within the council just in case we get a question or any press calls.

“We are never really caught off guard with questions. We also have core floor support. There is a group of team leaders who are there, so if you’re struggling you ring through, and they know the answer.

“We’ve got a great support network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah handles hundreds of calls each week, but rarely receives any abuse from individuals – quite the contrary, in fact.