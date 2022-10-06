Mansfield community projects to receive share of £50,000 funding from Nottinghamshire County Council

The money is being provided via the Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Communities Fund (LCF), which enables groups and good causes to access money to deliver key projects.

The LCF is a four-year scheme which gives organisations an opportunity to apply for capital grants of up to £20,000 to make improvements to facilities that support community access and boost health and wellbeing.

In addition to capital grants, groups can apply for a small revenue grant worth up to £5,000 to help projects with running costs, such as providing transport or food for projects.

Five groups will share £45,387 of LCF capital grants including St Peter’s Church Centre in Mansfield which will receive £5,000 for the partial renovation of a room including floor repairs, decorating the walls and ceiling and adding new curtains and stairs to improve access and usage and Edwinstowe Parish Council which is set to receive £20,000 to concrete the wooden section of the village skate park.

An additional £6,000 has been earmarked for four groups which have applied for a small revenue grant (£5,000 or less) which include Clipstone Miners’ Welfare Community Trust which will receive £1,500 to put towards the costs of volunteer expenses and day trips as part of an initiative to provide safe activities for local young people and Now Church, Langold which will receive £1,500 to contribute towards the costs of volunteer expenses who will help to provide safe activities, such as a drop-in café and access to regular events, for young people.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities, said: “Since its launch 12 months ago, the Local Communities Fund has made life so much easier for groups and organisations to access support to continue their work to encourage healthy and thriving communities.

