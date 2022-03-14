Nottingham Trent University students working to revitalise Mansfield and Ashfield

Engaging with district and county council leaders, the 56 students will have the opportunity to propose novel solutions that would make Mansfield and Ashfield more attractive places for students, graduates, residents and businesses in the future.

The Challenge was launched at a recent research event where students toured key sites in Mansfield and Ashfield as well as having the opportunity to talk to representatives from both councils.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams said: "What an exciting opportunity for those 56 students chosen to take part and what a great opportunity for Mansfield to be able to tap into this exciting initiative, bringing in new regeneration ideas and thinking.

“As a council we are delighted to endorse it, developing our highly valued relationship with Nottingham Trent University, working together to regenerate the district and make it a place where people can be ambitious and achieve success.”

Mayor Abrahams, who was a teacher before he became Mayor, also commended the students who he met during the research event.

He said: “It was so interesting to hear their views and ideas about our plans for the district, and particularly refreshing to hear their enthusiasm and hopes for the place where they have grown up.

“I wish them every success with their studies and we look forward to them sharing their learning with us from towns across Europe which face similar challenges to Mansfield.

"It is their future we are seeking to improve here so it is absolutely right that they have a chance to influence that.

“I hope to meet up with the students again later this year when they can present their ideas to us and together with their course leaders, we can reflect on good practice from elsewhere.”