Mansfield District Council’s mayor Andy Abrahams and ITV Central visited All Saints' Catholic Academy, on Broomhill Lane, on Friday, after hearing about their collection of aid for Ukraine that took place during the week.

The school community donated hundreds of ‘bags for life,’ with donations including everything from clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, toiletries, nappies, baby milk and medical supplies.

The push for donations was started by a Year 11 student ‘Molly’ who has family living in western Ukraine.

Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams and a film crew from ITV Central visited All Saints Catholic Academy School to meet pupils who organised a collection for Ukraine

She approached teacher Carlo Cuomo and Chaplain Danny Sheehan with the idea of a collection on Monday, February 28, and within two hours, students and the wider community were aware they could bring items to the chapel.

By the start of school, on Tuesday, March 1, the chapel was full to bursting with around 100 bags collected, which the school then described on its Facebook page as “a truly humbling moment”.

The donations were transported to Doncaster by Mr Sheehan who dropped them off at a church, with the items going onwards to a lorry heading for Warsaw.

Mr Sheehan said “ Even more was donated, again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which is why we were featured in the ITV news footage. It was amazing.”

Again the chapel was full, This time with the help of Sixth Form Students, Mr Sheehan loaded his car, headed back to the drop off point in Doncaster. That lorry set off to Warsaw over the weekend.

Since more donations have since come in, the collection is being paused until further transportation can be arranged.

Mr Sheehan said "if anyone has a lorry going to Poland, we’d really appreciate help with delivery.”

ITV Central filmed at All Saints Catholic Academy after their amazing aid collection organised by pupil 'Molly' who has family in Ukraine

“The students who were interviewed by ITV including Molly spoke passionately about not being able to stand by and watch the humanitarian disaster unfold and that they had to do something and that is why they have continued to bring in their donations.”

The mayor offered his praise saying: “Well done to Molly and everyone at All Saints' Catholic Academy, as well as all those who donated items to support people in Ukraine.”

To offering transportation help, contact the school: 01623 474700.