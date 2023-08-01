'Unique opportunity' to buy former Hermitage Mill site in Mansfield after it was destroyed by fire

At the time of the fire in March 2022 the historic Grade II Listed Hermitage Mill building consent had been granted for its conversion and refurbishment into a 70 bed care home along with 31 new homes within the curtilage.

However, following the near total destruction of the former water mill building, Historic England have removed the site’s Listed status and it is now available to purchase in its entirety and suitable for a wide variety of development styles.

The whole site extends to almost five acres including a section of the River Maun with weir and a large fishing lake/nature reserve to the rear.

The care home plan was the latest in a string of applications to refurbish the derelict building.

In 2015, plans were unveiled to convert the mill into 25 one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside the construction of 32 two-storey, three-bedroom semi-detached homes.

A similar scheme in 2018 planned to convert and extend the mill to create a 50-bedroom care home, alongside the construction of 32 assisted living apartments.

This was followed by a 2021 application for the “conversion and extension” of the mill to create a 70-bedroom nursing home, alongside the erection of 31 private homes.

Acting on behalf of private clients, heb have been instructed to find a buyer for the former Hermitage Mill site at Hermitage Lane, Mansfield.

Robert Maxey, of sole selling agents heb Chartered Surveyors, said: “The phrase ‘unique opportunity’ is perhaps over-used in the property market, however in this instance it is absolutely applicable.

"The site offers potential for a purchaser to design and construct a unique and bespoke lake-side development.

"Although located within the built-up Mansfield area, the large site is surrounded by tall mature trees which in conjunction with the lake nature reserve to the rear, provides a very secluded and peaceful setting.

"We believe it remains ideally suited to bespoke residential development, possibly with a new care facility replacing the previously consentedscheme.