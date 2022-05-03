Unique garden and farm near Mansfield is opening its doors to visitors

This two acre horticultural social enterprise provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area.

The farm consists of eight polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, a donkey and a shetland pony all live on the farm.

In addition there is a forest school barn, flower beds, vegetable raised beds, willow dome and arch, comfrey bed and comfrey fertiliser factory. There is a small shop and a café with toilet facilities.

An open day event is being held at Rhubarb Farm in Langwith, near Mansfield

Some wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, cashless payment available.

The Rhubarb Farm open day, which is on Hardwick Street, Langwith, will be taking place between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, May 12.