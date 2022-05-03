On September 7, you can watch the incredible biopic musical 'The Greatest Showman' followed by the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die” on September 8, both at 7.45pm.

Doors open at Sherwood Pines at 6.15pm, 90 minutes before your film is due to begin.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic from home, but please don’t pack any alcohol. The Luna Bar will be at Sherwood and only alcohol purchased on-site is permitted.

The Luna Cinema is coming to Sherwood Pines

Tickets are £17.50 for general adult admission and £11.50 for a child, aged between three and 15-years-old.

Capacities are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance, so book now to avoid missing out.