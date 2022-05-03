Outdoor cinema is returning to Sherwood Pines

Get ready for a magical evening of outdoor cinema under the stars as The Luna Cinema comes to Sherwood Pines

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 2:35 pm

On September 7, you can watch the incredible biopic musical 'The Greatest Showman' followed by the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die” on September 8, both at 7.45pm.

Doors open at Sherwood Pines at 6.15pm, 90 minutes before your film is due to begin.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic from home, but please don’t pack any alcohol. The Luna Bar will be at Sherwood and only alcohol purchased on-site is permitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Luna Cinema is coming to Sherwood Pines

Tickets are £17.50 for general adult admission and £11.50 for a child, aged between three and 15-years-old.

Read More

Read More
New cafe at Mansfield Central Library is officially open

Capacities are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance, so book now to avoid missing out.

To book tickets visit www.boxoffice.forestryengland.uk.