Unhappy ex-Sutton resident blasts the council over fly-tipping in the town

A former Sutton resident has hit out at Ashfield Council over the state of fly-tipping in the town.
By John Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
The woman, who declined to be named, said she was horrified by the state of the area on a recent visit to see family in the town.

She said: “This is an ongoing problem. Fly-tipping has been reported to the council on numerous occasions, but continues to be an issue, with only sporadic cleansing by the council.

“Is this a problem with Ashfield Council because, having lived in other areas of the country, the local council will always action reported fly-tipping within a week.

Rubbish fly-tipped in Sutton has led one ex-resident to criticise the council. Photo: SubmittedRubbish fly-tipped in Sutton has led one ex-resident to criticise the council. Photo: Submitted
Rubbish fly-tipped in Sutton has led one ex-resident to criticise the council. Photo: Submitted
“What is the council in Ashfield actually doing about this problem, I wonder?

Mansfield residents urged to have their say on how council spends their money

“Surely CCTV can be installed to catch the perpetrators?

“Every time I go back to Sutton to visit family and friends the problem of fly-tipping and litter appears to be even worse.”

An ex-resident says fly-tipping in Sutton is getting worse. Photo: SubmittedAn ex-resident says fly-tipping in Sutton is getting worse. Photo: Submitted
An ex-resident says fly-tipping in Sutton is getting worse. Photo: Submitted

The council said it took fly-tipping seriously.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Ashfield Council takes all fly-tipping reports extremely seriously and tackling fly-tipping is a high priority for the council.

“It is a serious criminal offence and a blight on our communities.

“We are dedicated to cleaning up the district and clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes.

The council says it is committed to clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes. Photo: SubmittedThe council says it is committed to clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes. Photo: Submitted
The council says it is committed to clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes. Photo: Submitted

“We will continue to work towards reducing the amount of fly-tips by offering residents a chance to dispose of their bulky items, arranging extra waste collections, and persisting with enforcement of those who do fly-tip.

“We would encourage residents to report any environmental crime to the council as well as the police and we continue to work together to stop those who ruin things for others.”

Related topics:Fly-tippingJason ZadroznySuttonCCTVAshfield