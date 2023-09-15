Unhappy ex-Sutton resident blasts the council over fly-tipping in the town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman, who declined to be named, said she was horrified by the state of the area on a recent visit to see family in the town.

She said: “This is an ongoing problem. Fly-tipping has been reported to the council on numerous occasions, but continues to be an issue, with only sporadic cleansing by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Is this a problem with Ashfield Council because, having lived in other areas of the country, the local council will always action reported fly-tipping within a week.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubbish fly-tipped in Sutton has led one ex-resident to criticise the council. Photo: Submitted

“What is the council in Ashfield actually doing about this problem, I wonder?

“Surely CCTV can be installed to catch the perpetrators?

“Every time I go back to Sutton to visit family and friends the problem of fly-tipping and litter appears to be even worse.”

An ex-resident says fly-tipping in Sutton is getting worse. Photo: Submitted

The council said it took fly-tipping seriously.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Ashfield Council takes all fly-tipping reports extremely seriously and tackling fly-tipping is a high priority for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a serious criminal offence and a blight on our communities.

“We are dedicated to cleaning up the district and clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes.

The council says it is committed to clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes. Photo: Submitted

“We will continue to work towards reducing the amount of fly-tips by offering residents a chance to dispose of their bulky items, arranging extra waste collections, and persisting with enforcement of those who do fly-tip.