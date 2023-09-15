Unhappy ex-Sutton resident blasts the council over fly-tipping in the town
The woman, who declined to be named, said she was horrified by the state of the area on a recent visit to see family in the town.
She said: “This is an ongoing problem. Fly-tipping has been reported to the council on numerous occasions, but continues to be an issue, with only sporadic cleansing by the council.
“Is this a problem with Ashfield Council because, having lived in other areas of the country, the local council will always action reported fly-tipping within a week.
“What is the council in Ashfield actually doing about this problem, I wonder?
“Surely CCTV can be installed to catch the perpetrators?
“Every time I go back to Sutton to visit family and friends the problem of fly-tipping and litter appears to be even worse.”
The council said it took fly-tipping seriously.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Ashfield Council takes all fly-tipping reports extremely seriously and tackling fly-tipping is a high priority for the council.
“It is a serious criminal offence and a blight on our communities.
“We are dedicated to cleaning up the district and clamping down on people who commit environmental crimes.
“We will continue to work towards reducing the amount of fly-tips by offering residents a chance to dispose of their bulky items, arranging extra waste collections, and persisting with enforcement of those who do fly-tip.
“We would encourage residents to report any environmental crime to the council as well as the police and we continue to work together to stop those who ruin things for others.”