The council estimates a funding shortfall of more than £4.5 million by the end of March 2026 between income and planned expenditure, so is reviewing the way in which it delivers services, and looking to only deliver what is truly necessary.

However, before making any changes, it has opened a consultation to hear from residents, businesses and stakeholders what services are important to them.

Adam Hill, council chief executive officer, said: “We know households across the district are facing huge financial challenges. Rising prices makes this a cost-of-living emergency.

Mansfield District Council has a launched a budget consultation

"The council is also facing its most difficult budget pressures for many years. We must prioritise our services and focus on delivering what is needed. In order to get this right, we need to know what is important to the residents that we serve.

“In the consultation, we will be asking our community what changes and reductions in services are reasonable to them and ensure that they understand what those changes to services mean on the ground.

“No decision to reduce, stop or change a service is easy, but we must do this to ensure the council is in a stronger position for the future.

“I encourage as many people as possible to fill this survey in and share their views. The more we find out about what matters to people, the more we can understand the impact any changes will have on services.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Unfortunately, with a three-year budget deficit of £4.5m which has the potential to increase, it is no longer feasible for the council to continue all these discretionary services.

“These are difficult decisions and we have some tough choices to make on our running costs in the medium term.

"We hope all the inward investment we have attracted will regenerate our town and district, and we will come out the other side fitter with a bright future ahead.”