News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Mansfield residents urged to have their say on how council spends their money

Residents are being invited to have their say on what services matter to them, as Mansfield Council sets its budget in the face of a cost-of-living crisis and growing demands.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council estimates a funding shortfall of more than £4.5 million by the end of March 2026 between income and planned expenditure, so is reviewing the way in which it delivers services, and looking to only deliver what is truly necessary.

However, before making any changes, it has opened a consultation to hear from residents, businesses and stakeholders what services are important to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Hill, council chief executive officer, said: “We know households across the district are facing huge financial challenges. Rising prices makes this a cost-of-living emergency.

Mansfield District Council has a launched a budget consultationMansfield District Council has a launched a budget consultation
Mansfield District Council has a launched a budget consultation
Most Popular

"The council is also facing its most difficult budget pressures for many years. We must prioritise our services and focus on delivering what is needed. In order to get this right, we need to know what is important to the residents that we serve.

“In the consultation, we will be asking our community what changes and reductions in services are reasonable to them and ensure that they understand what those changes to services mean on the ground.

“No decision to reduce, stop or change a service is easy, but we must do this to ensure the council is in a stronger position for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I encourage as many people as possible to fill this survey in and share their views. The more we find out about what matters to people, the more we can understand the impact any changes will have on services.”

Read More
GMB union announces week-long strike at waste recycling plants in Nottinghamshir...

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Unfortunately, with a three-year budget deficit of £4.5m which has the potential to increase, it is no longer feasible for the council to continue all these discretionary services.

“These are difficult decisions and we have some tough choices to make on our running costs in the medium term.

"We hope all the inward investment we have attracted will regenerate our town and district, and we will come out the other side fitter with a bright future ahead.”

Residents can have their say on the council’s proposals until October 6, by visiting mansfield.gov.uk/budgetconsultation

Related topics:ResidentsMansfieldAndy Abrahams