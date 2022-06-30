Underwood fire and security firm celebrates 21st year by securing its future

And the future of Tecserv UK has now been assured following the completion of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

Graham Tilley, CEO, said: “Tecserv is a great place to work and has a fantastic talented team driving it forward.

"I am planning on retiring within the next few years, so by adopting an EOT as an exit strategy, instead of selling the business to a third party, we will be rewarding our staff for their hard work and loyalty with long term security and brand continuity.”

Graham Tilley, CEO of Tecserv UK

Founded in 2001, Tecserv UK employs more than 50 people across the UK installing and maintaining fire and intruder alarms, CCTV, access control and fire extinguishers.