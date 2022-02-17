Tecserv UK, based at Apex House in Mansfield Road, Underwood, finished its latest financial year ending January 31, having posted annual growth of 12 per cent.

The company attributes the growth in turnover to its growing reputation in key sectors, the quality of advice and service delivered by its UK wide network of service engineers, and its continuous investment in a highly focused marketing programme which has helped to ensure clients were supported during the pandemic.

Over the last year, the company has also won a number of significant new build and system replacement projects for leading education providers, hotels and restaurants who opted to take advantage of temporary closures to carry out refurbishment works. The company has also seen high demand following the growth in the warehousing and logistics sector and quickly issued guidance to clients regarding their compliance commitments should buildings be left unoccupied.

Grahame Tilley and Colin Milligan

Colin Milligan, sales and marketing director, said: “The uncertainty over the last two years has meant it hasn’t been easy for any business to predict the future.

"However, as a team, we have all worked together to protect our business and support our clients through an extremely difficult period.

"To be in a position where this has resulted in the best ever year in our trading history is down to hard work and commitment from everyone at Tecserv and the bonds of loyalty we have built with our clients.”

Tecserv UK was founded by Graham Tilley in 2001 and remains under private ownership.

The company, which is BAFE approved, employs 49 staff and is an approved distributor for most of the leading manufacturers of fire alarm, access control, intruder alarm and CCTV surveillance equipment. Clients include small to medium sized businesses based in commercial buildings to major UK brands such as McArthurGlen, M&S, Harvey Nichols, The Ritz, The Bulgari Hotel, and many English Heritage buildings.