After a complete refurbishment and selection process, local catering company Mrs B’s will be moving in and taking over the café space at the library.

Mrs B’s will be offering hot drinks, snacks and light refreshments to library customers and members of the local community, and will offer catering services to both external customers and those who hire the library‘s meeting, theatre and conference spaces.

Inspire are especially keen to see local residents making full use of the library service now that COVID restrictions have eased and it is hoped that the addition of the café will help achieve the Inspire mission to provide a vibrant centre for reading, learning, culture and community activities in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new café will open next month

Peter Gaw, CEO of Inspire said: “We are excited to finally have Mansfield Central Library’s café up and running again, and to welcome Mrs B’s into the new space.

"Our aim has always been to make the central library a place to spend more time to read, learn and enjoy culture, and the café is a great addition to the service offer.”

Mrs B’s at Mansfield Central Library will open on Monday March 7, and will serve Nottinghamshire-based 200 Degrees Coffee.

A spokesperson from Mrs B’s said: “It’s really great to move into the new café, and we’re looking forward to hitting the ground running.

"Through our catering services we provide individual lunches, snacks, homemade cakes, salads and healthy juices, and we’re looking forward to trying out our new menu and feeding plenty of customers here at the library.”

Run by Inspire on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council and located in the heart of the town of Mansfield, Mansfield Central Library provides a vibrant central focus for inspiring the enjoyment of reading, creativity, learning, information, heritage, community, and culture for all.

In addition to the café, the library offers a dedicated children’s library, study areas with free Wi-Fi, a professional art gallery with a programme of touring exhibitions, a gift shop, and a regular programme of events, courses, and activities.

The library also has an extensive range of meeting and conference spaces for hire including a 190-seat theatre ideal for small and large gatherings.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.