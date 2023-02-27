Simon Blincow and Rob Taylor joined a convoy of pick-up trucks and ambulances filled with electricity generators, as well as clothing, toys and other items just before Christmas, 2022.

The generators will soon be transported to the east of Ukraine and have been kindly received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One message sent to Simon, from a soldier in the Ukrainian army, said: “In a few days, we will go to the east and give this generator to our soldiers over there.

Retired Nottinghamshire Police officers, Simon Blincow and Rob Taylor.

“Thank you for your help. Together we will win. Slava Ukraini – glory to Ukraine.”

Simon, who worked as a sergeant in the force's roads policing unit and operational support, said: “It was brilliant to receive this message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is that sort of thanks from soldiers and other people in Ukraine which makes it all worthwhile.

“The situation in the east of Ukraine remains extremely critical and it is heartbreaking to see the scenes of devastation there.

“This is why we were determined to put our experience as police officers to good use and to help in any way we could.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon and Rob visited the Ridni children’s home in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv where they handed over 80 winter coats, paints, cuddly toys, sketch books and Lego to youngsters who have been displaced

since the Russian invasion one year ago.

The vehicles also stayed in Ukraine and were delivered to the east and south of the country in a bid to assist the ongoing humanitarian effort.

The visit at the end of last year was Simon’s fourth visit to Ukraine – having previously travelled with another former cop Martin Foster, delivering supplies extensively within Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three former officers are looking to make further trips.