Mansfield pauses to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Councillors, council staff joined residents in pausing to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Coun Craig Whitby led the minute’s silence at the Mansfield War Memorial, behind Mansfield Council’s Civic Centre headquarters.
Coun Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, said: “I was given the enormous privilege of leading the council’s one-minute silence to mark the first anniversary of Russia's barbaric assault on Ukraine.”
Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire Council marked the anniversary by raising the Ukrainian flag at County Hall.
Coun Roger Jackson, council chairman, whose good cause this year is the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Sherwood, said: “On this poignant day, it is important we remember and support the Ukrainian people. Many have left behind their loved ones, homes, and belongings to settle here as guests in Nottinghamshire.
“I would like to thank the people of Nottinghamshire for welcoming these families, and especially thank those who have opened their homes in support of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.”