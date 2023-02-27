News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield pauses to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Councillors, council staff joined residents in pausing to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 9:38am

Coun Craig Whitby led the minute’s silence at the Mansfield War Memorial, behind Mansfield Council’s Civic Centre headquarters.

Coun Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, said: “I was given the enormous privilege of leading the council’s one-minute silence to mark the first anniversary of Russia's barbaric assault on Ukraine.”

Coun Craig Whitby, with his back to the camera, leads the minute's silence at the Mansfield war memorial, behind Mansfield Civic Centre.
Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire Council marked the anniversary by raising the Ukrainian flag at County Hall.

Coun Roger Jackson, council chairman, whose good cause this year is the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Sherwood, said: “On this poignant day, it is important we remember and support the Ukrainian people. Many have left behind their loved ones, homes, and belongings to settle here as guests in Nottinghamshire.

“I would like to thank the people of Nottinghamshire for welcoming these families, and especially thank those who have opened their homes in support of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.”

