Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team were on patrol in Sutton, on March 21, at about 1.10pm, when they spotted two suspects behaving suspiciously in a car.

Checks revealed the vehicle did not have a valid MoT, so officers stopped it in Ashgate.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected drugs and two women, aged 33 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

PC James Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of work by the police team on patrol, with officers using their instincts to carry out a proactive car stop.

“Stops like this are a police power we use on a daily basis to detect criminal activity and help keep communities safe.

“Our investigation remains ongoing.”