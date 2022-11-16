Two people from Shirebook charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals

This is following on from a positive warrant on September 29, whereby 17 dogs, 2 ferrets and 2 rabbits were seized under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Brian Birch and Kayleigh Iles, both of Ash Grove, Shirebrook, have both been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

They have both have now been summonsed to court.

Police investigations are ongoing regarding other matters.

