Two people from Shirebook charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals
A man and a women from Shirebrook have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
This is following on from a positive warrant on September 29, whereby 17 dogs, 2 ferrets and 2 rabbits were seized under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
Brian Birch and Kayleigh Iles, both of Ash Grove, Shirebrook, have both been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
They have both have now been summonsed to court.
Police investigations are ongoing regarding other matters.
