Rainworth school pupils get help being seen thanks to donation of hi-vis vests

The Nottinghamshire housebuilder has given the school 35 of the hi-vis vests for their pupils to wear while walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

Heather Moorehouse, business manager at Heathlands Primary School, said: “We were so pleased when we were contacted by David Wilson Homes to say they wanted to donate these hi-vis vests.”

Pupils at Heathlands Primary School with their hi-vis vests donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield

Gary Chambers, managing director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation will hopefully still encourage them to walk to school safely during Road Safety Week.”