Two Mansfield youth groups will receive a share of the £380 million Youth Investment Fund by BBC Children In Need

5th Mansfield (St John's Pathfinders) Sea Scout Group will receive a grant of £7,376 to fund a sailing dinghy. This will be used to develop sailing skills for children and young people who live in an inland economically disadvantaged ex-mining area where young people are less able to access open spaces, holidays, and day-trips.

And Switch Up CIC will receive a grant of £36,500, which will fund sports and IT equipment, as well as a refurbishment. This will be used to improve physical & mental health, reduce negative behaviour and raise aspirations for young people with adverse childhood experiences, NEET, or at risk of crime.

The aim of the Youth Investment Fund is to create, expand and improve local youth facilities and their services to drive positive outcomes for young people, including improved health and wellbeing, and skills for work, employability and life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley is 'over the moon' that two Mansfield youth groups have been awarded grants from the Youth Investment Fund.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said: “I’m over the moon that 5th Mansfield (St John's Pathfinders) Sea Scout Group and Switch Up CIC have been awarded grants from the Youth Investment Fund.

“This is levelling up in action and I’m delighted we’re prioritising young people by providing youth groups with funding to support their health and wellbeing, as well as teach them valuable skills.

"I’m consistently urging Government to invest in Mansfield and ensure we provide more opportunities for people to get the best start in life.