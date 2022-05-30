The community helped raise £670 with money from an auction of signed football shirts, two tickets to attend a night with footballing legends to card games and raffle.

One of the organisers of this event was district councillor John Coxhead.

John said: “It was a fantastic night pulled together with Dan Brudzinski who runs the Bull Farm Club.

Chery Martins receiving funds raised from Coun John Coxhead (left) and Dan Brudzinski (right).

"Together with customers we raised a fantastic amount that will benefit the rescued, injured and orphaned animals that are taken there.