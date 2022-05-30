Nearly £700 raised for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue at fundraiser

An evening of entertainment was held at The Bull Farm in Mansfield to help raise money for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue after a devastating fire earlier this month.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:17 pm

The community helped raise £670 with money from an auction of signed football shirts, two tickets to attend a night with footballing legends to card games and raffle.

One of the organisers of this event was district councillor John Coxhead.

John said: “It was a fantastic night pulled together with Dan Brudzinski who runs the Bull Farm Club.

Chery Martins receiving funds raised from Coun John Coxhead (left) and Dan Brudzinski (right).

"Together with customers we raised a fantastic amount that will benefit the rescued, injured and orphaned animals that are taken there.

"We were joined on the night by Cheryl Martins, who runs the rescue centre, and it was great to see everyone enjoying the tunes from Elwood's Blues, making it a fantastic night overall.”

