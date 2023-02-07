Two luxury beauty studios open doors in Mansfield town centre
A tattoo parlour and body piercing and jewellery studio are among the latest new business ventures to join Mansfield’s town centre.
Coalesce Tattoo Gallery, on Regent Street, opened at the start of December 2022 and is owned by 29-year-old sisters Martyna and Dagmara Cielecka.
The twins, of Mansfield Woodhouse and Huthwaite, always had a passion for opening a studio and were drawn to Mansfield.
Martyna said: “We live nearby and wanted to be in one big studio, so this was convenient for us and has become a perfect location.
“Business has been busy since we opened in December, it’s been great.”
Dagmara said: “What makes us different is the different personalities within our team and a great vibe you feel as soon as you walk through our door.”
They join Pierce of Art, on Queens Walk, a body piercing and jewellery studio run by Paige Broome, aged 32, of Berry Hill, with the help of her partner.
Paige said: “We’ve tried to step out of the stereotype of body piercing and offer something else. All of our jewellery is made for us, we only use medical-grade titanium and 14 carat gold upwards. That way, we know it’s compatible with the body. It means you can have something beautiful straight away.”
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who has been to visit both the new businesses, said: “It’s been so inspiring meeting our young female entrepreneurs.
“What they are doing is offering something different, high-end, quality beauty that is going to draw people into the town. It’s exactly the sort of thing that we’re looking for in Mansfield.
“Come to Mansfield and see what they have to offer.”