A new jewellery and body piercing studio has opened in Mansfield .

Pierce of Art, a body piercing jewellery and cosmetic piercings studio, has opened on Queens Walk in Mansfield town centre.

The studio offers children’s ear piercing, body jewellery, and body piercing services – including offering customers the chance to customise their own gold body jewellery.

The Mansfield shop is an expansion for the owners, as the business's first shop is based on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.

Business owner Paige Broom, aged 32, who is originally from Alfreton, moved to Mansfield with her partner three years ago.

She runs the Mansfield store with the help of her partner Luke Anderton.

Paige said: “We just wanted to branch out and as I live in Mansfield, this expansion made total sense.

“We already had people travelling to Chesterfield from Mansfield, so weknew there would be interest here in our services.

“We fell in love with the location as it is central, close to facilities such as the bus and train station and not far from our home in Berry Hill.

“Our Chesterfield store is a big shop with a few members of staff running it – eventually, we will look at recruiting staff here.

“For now, the focus is on getting settled in and building our client base.

“We offer a friendly and accessible service, with a diverse collection – including hypoallergenic body jewellery for those with allergies or hypersensitivity.”

Find out more about the business by visiting its online store at pierceofart.com

