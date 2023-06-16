Two exceptional Sherwood Forest Hospital nurses 'humbled' to receive international recognition

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s Lisa Nixon and Ryan Inumerable have received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The DAISY awards are an international recognition programme which aims to recognise the work of nursing colleagues across the world.

The pair were presented with their awards by Dr Deb Zimmerman, DAISY Foundation, chief executive officer, in a ceremony at SFH’s King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Hepatobiliary (HPB) Cancer Nurse Specialist, Ryan Inumerable, and Named Nurse Lead for Safeguarding Children, Lisa Nixon.

Lisa, nurse lead for safeguarding children, was nominated for her DAISY award by chief nurse Phil Bolton after she displayed “outstanding care, compassion and leadership when looking after a young child in an incredibly complex case”.

Phil said: “Throughout the episode of care Lisa epitomised everything the NHS stands for, demonstrated the trust’s CARE values and gave an example of what is expected from the nursing profession.

“Lisa put the patient at the centre of everything she did, going over and above to ensure the child was cared for physically, mentally, and emotionally. She is truly deserving and made me exceptionally proud to be a fellow nurse.”

Lisa said: “I’m so surprised to receive this. It’s so humbling to know that someone has taken the time to think about my role and how it has made a difference.

"It inspires me to continue to be an advocate to those who need it the most.”

Ryan , a hepatobiliary cancer nurse specialist, was nominated by Kate Robinson and Pat Goddard.

Ryan looked after Kate’s dad and Pat’s husband Colin over a period of 18 months while he had bile duct cancer.

Ryan is said to have provided invaluable support to the family during a time when Covid restrictions were in place, becoming an advocate for Colin and treating him with respect and dignity and preparing him both emotionally and physically for the end stages of life, as well as providing an invaluable link to the hospital at a time when the Newark-based family were only able to see Colin for hour-long visits at King’s Mill Hospital.