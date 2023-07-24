News you can trust since 1952
Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit string of Sutton and Kirkby area venues

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants, takeaways and more across the Ashfield area – even a golf club and social club.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the featured recent inspections resulted in a zero rating – urgent improvement is necessary – with most rated five, very good, and just a handful given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their latest ratings…

Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

Venues are given a rating from zero to five. Photo: Food Standard Agency

The clubhouse at Coxmoor Golf Club, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was given a top, five rating, following inspection on July 13. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The clubhouse at Coxmoor Golf Club, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, was given a top, five rating, following inspection on July 13. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

Scoffers, on Station Street, Kirkby, was given a five rating after assessment on July 6. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Scoffers, on Station Street, Kirkby, was given a five rating after assessment on July 6. (Photo by: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

The Junction, Newark Road, Sutton, was given a four rating after inspection on May 11. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The Junction, Newark Road, Sutton, was given a four rating after inspection on May 11. (Photo by: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

