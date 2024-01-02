Two arrests after 'homeless' male assaulted in Mansfield as 'heartbroken' community raise funds for victim

Nottinghamshire Police are aware of a video that has been shared on social media regarding a male being assaulted in a doorway on Leeming Street in Mansfield – as two men have been arrested with regards to the incident, and a fundraising page has been launched to support the victim.

A man was assaulted in Mansfield town centre in the early hours of Monday, January 1 2024.

The video of the assault circulated on social media before police officers made two arrests with regards to the incident.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are aware of a video that has been shared on social media regarding a male being assaulted in a doorway on Leeming Street in Mansfield town centre.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

“Two men have been arrested with regards to the incident and are currently in custody.”

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Since the incident, Hannah Butler from Warsop has launched a GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/adit6 – to support the victim.

She said: “After seeing that video circulating of the attack on the young homeless man in town – I can’t sit back and do nothing.

“I can’t stop thinking about him. It has broken my heart.

“I’ve set up a fundraising page for him.

“Hopefully we can raise enough for him to get a hotel for a few nights as I’ve read he keeps getting attacked and his stuff set on fire.

“No one deserves this. It’s knocked me sick how people can be so evil.”