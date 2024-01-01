Met Office issues flood warning for Nottinghamshire as county set to be battered by heavy rains and high winds

The Met Office has issued two separate weather alerts for Nottinghamshire for the start of the new year, warning of the possibility of flooding and power cuts.

A yellow alert for heavy rain comes into force at 5pm today and runs until 9pm on Tuesday, January 2. The Met Office says heavy rain, falling on saturated ground, is likely to cause some travel disruption – as well as the risk of flloding for some homes and business. They add that spray and flooding on roads may mean journey times take longer and watn of travel disruption with possible delays to bus and train services.

In addition, they have issued a separate yellow alert because of high winds. This alert starts at 8am tomorrrow (Tuesday, January 2) and continues until 9pm in the evening.

They say that very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption, as well as the risk of potential power cuts.

The Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. hore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.