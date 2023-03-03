Twitter reacts to MP Lee Anderson's claims families who rely on foodbanks still go to McDonald's

“Food banks are being abused,” he told a Westminster Hall debate. “They are abused, food banks are abused by people who don’t need the food banks – we should target the food banks.”

“One particular family I was helping, really helping, and they were going to the food bank two or three times a week to get their groceries and then, you know, I see them in McDonald’s two or three times a week.”

And his comments have caused a Twitter storm...

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson

Laura Smith tweeted: “I don't get why saying families who struggle should budget is so controversial. Learning to budget is an essential skill and if you can’t afford to put food on the table for your children, then you need to really look at what your spending your money on and fix that ASAP.”

sensitivesoul77 said: “So you're going in McDonald’s too then. Thanks for telling us you love cheap food, despite all the money you have. Do you think your MP colleagues would go there and bring themselves down to the level of people who provide for them and serve them?”

David said: “To visit a food bank, you have to get a referral. You can get one from Citizens Advice, GP, social worker. A food parcel should last three days. If you need to visit again, you’ll need to get another referral. Do you know how hard it is to get a GP appointment these days?”

Liz said: “You can’t use a food bank two or three times a week, you are given enough food for three days and there’s limits as to how many times in a month you can go back.”

Chopster said: “So what? A family that hard up might be going in there for free Wi-Fi to look for jobs, or maybe a warm place to sit instead of freezing to death because it’s too expensive to put on the heating.”

Star botherers said: “Not only have you seen these people at the foodbank two or three times a week, you’ve also seen them at McDonald’s two or three times a week? Were you off work that week? Were you following these people?”