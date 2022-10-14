Tumble Tots in Mansfield help children get moving during National Children's Activity Week
Tumble Tots has been helping encourage a healthy lifestyle for children aged under five during National Children’s Activity Week.
Tumble Tots, which holds classes in Mansfield, aims to develop children’s essential ‘Skills for Life’ and to create a positive association with physical activity at an early age, helping little ones grow up healthy and happy.
During National Children’s Activity Week 2022, which runs until October 16, Tumble Tots will be spreading awareness of the need for preschool children to be more active.
A Tumble Tots class contributes 45 minutes to a child's daily recommended amount of physical activity, which equates to 25 per cent, so children still need to be active for an additional two hours and 15 minutes.
Tumble Tots members will be able to take part in all sorts of different activities and exercises to give them the knowledge and confidence to reach the daily recommended activity levels beyond sessions.