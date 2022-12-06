True Christmas spirit as Mansfield church members collect almost 150 gifts for children in need

About 80 members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered, each bringing gifts to wrap for children who might otherwise go without.

The presents were then given to Santa, ready to be delivered to children in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mansfield, at the Christmas breakfast.

Church member Denis Hill said: “This is especially poignant with rapidly rising living costs, which are leaving many households struggling to afford presents.

“Mansfield people have been very generous in their outlook towards those less well-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion, they provided 141 gifts to help improve the lives of local families. The church works with other charities to distribute the presents in confidence.

“Christmas is a time of giving, but also a time to reflect on those who are suffering and who don’t have many of life’s luxuries, that others take for granted and then to follow up with some sort of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad