Santa will be visiting Idlewells, in Sutton town centre, on Saturdays and Sundays, December 10-11 and 17-18, between 11am and 4pm each day.

Families are also invited to write a special Christmas letter to Father Christmas and then post it in the centre’s festive post box, so that Santa Claus can collect them before heading back to the North Pole.

Stephen Salisbury, centre manager, said “Just like Christmas, we are all about community, and we can’t wait to host Father Christmas as he meets the children of Sutton.

“We understand that the cost of Christmas is on everyone’s minds this year, so are proud to offer our Father Christmas meet-and-greet moments free of charge.

