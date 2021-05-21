Triple awards success for jubilant Mansfield furniture specialist

The largest scheme was a £3m contract for the furniture and fitout of Inverurie Campus – which will accommodate up to 1,600 primary and secondary school pupils – and won the Development of the Year (Public Buildings) award.

Deanestor fitted out 360 rooms across the campus and manufactured bespoke fixed furniture, which included booth seating for the learning plazas, break-out spaces, café and social dining; 1,950 metres of shelving; 670 metres of laminate and laboratory worktops; 400 base and wall storage units; 84 primary and secondary teaching walls, and more than 500 items of metalwork.

In the healthcare sector, the new acute mental health wards at Stobhill Hospital won Healthcare Development of the Year.

The £10.7m purpose-built wards represent the latest in clinical thinking for inpatient care in mental health and have space for up to 40 inpatients.

Deanestor – based on Crown Farm Business Park – provided fixed furniture and fitout for the new facilities, which have created light, airy and welcoming spaces for patients, their families and staff.

And the team which worked on the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow won an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Deanestor supplied a range of specialist clinical equipment in just a few days from healthcare benching to drug cabinets, medi rails and storage solutions.

Delighted managing director, William Tonkinson, said: “The fact that Deanestor worked on three very different and significant award-winning schemes really demonstrates our wide-ranging expertise and the quality of our work.

"The furniture and fitting out makes an important contribution to the success of any project, whether it is an inspiring learning environment or a healthcare facility to enhance the patient experience.

“Our sincere congratulations to our clients and everyone who worked on these ground-breaking projects. We were pleased to play our part and look forward to working with these teams on future schemes.”

Deanestor provides high quality contract furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects – both new build and refurbishment.

It offers bespoke design services to meet specific project requirements and is responsible for installation to provide a seamless approach for its customers and a single point of contact.