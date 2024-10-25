Triple arrest after baton and knife found inside fishing tent in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police made three arrests on a Sutton park after discovering a telescopic baton and a knife inside a tent.

Officers attended Sutton Lawn in Sutton, after being called out to reports of disorderly behaviour.

A man was reportedly threatened by a group of people near a fishing pond on the park, around 12.15pm on Wednesday, October 23.

Response officers arrived soon after that and spotted a tent, which contained three people matching the description of those involved in the disorder.

Police found a telescopic baton and a knife inside a tent in Sutton

The fishing tent was subsequently searched by police, who found an extendable baton and a lock knife inside it, along with quantities of cannabis too.

Three suspects, two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy, were all arrested for possessing an offensive weapon, possessing a knife, and for a public order offence.

The 19-year-old man was additionally arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs.

PC Jessica Poxon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It really should go without saying but there is absolutely no reason for anyone to be carrying a telescopic baton or knife out in public.

“In fact, these types of extendable batons are on a longlist of offensive weapons that are now illegal for anyone to keep at home or in any other private setting in the UK.

“We’re pleased to have been able to recover both weapons, with this discovery being made by our officers while they were attending reports of disorderly behaviour.

“Needless to say, we don’t want to see this type of conduct out in our communities either, while we will always look to respond to any reports we receive of antisocial behaviour.”