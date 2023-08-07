Trio of brothers from near Mansfield tackle triathlon in aid of charity
Jack, Joe and Jorge Stevenson (aged 27, 26 and 22) from Farnsfield in Nottinghamshire spent months running, swimming and cycling in training for the London Triathlon 2023.
Their mum, Anne (52), has been a volunteer for Childline Nottingham for nearly three years where she supports children and young people with worries and problems when they have no one else to turn to.
Jack said: “The London Triathlon was a challenge we all wanted to do and we chose the NSPCC as our charity of choice having been inspired by the work our mum does at Childline.
“It costs £4 for a trained Childline volunteer counsellor like my mum to answer a call, which can make all the difference for so many children. I’ve met Mum’s Childline volunteer friends, they’re all really lovely with everyone’s main goal being to help kids.”
The brothers, from Farnsfield, have spent months swimming, cycling and running in preparation for yesterday’s event, with the brothers aiming to beat the time their dad Sean set at a triathlon in 2008 of two hours 51 minutes and 27 seconds.
Joe was first home in 2h 29:53, followed by Jorge in 2h 33:01, while Jack was just outside his dad’s time in 2h 58:17.
Together, they have already raised £1,600 – and have now set a new goal of reaching £2,000. To support them, see justgiving.com/page/jack-stevenson-1689840696114
Barbara Elsey, NSPCC Nottinghamshire community fundraising manager, said: “Jack, Joe and Jorge are great guys and have put themselves through an epic test of fitness, strength and endurance in order to support Childline. The money they have raised is incredible and will help so many children in their hour of need. The NSPCC relies on public donations for the majority of its income so please help the brothers raise as much as they can to help make a difference to children living in Nottinghamshire, the East Midlands and across the county.”