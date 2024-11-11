Trio jailed within a week of Mansfield pharmacy raid
Dean Graves, Jamie Harris, and Jason Smith were spotted by a passing police officer in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, as they left a pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield.
The officer had been alerted by an alarm and saw the men fleeing as approached the scene.
Greaves was chased down and arrested at the scene, whilst Harris and Smith were identified from CCTV footage.
Although the men had covered their faces during break-in, pictures recorded nearby clearly identified them in the minutes leading up to the crime.
Graves, aged 51, of Wellbeck Street, Mansfield, and Harris, aged 35, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4.
The pair, who each have previous convictions, were jailed for six months each.
Smith, aged 49, of Redgate Close, Mansfield, appeared at the same venue on Thursday and was also jailed for six months.
Investigator Caitlin Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries of this nature are really damaging for local businesses so I’m pleased we were able to apprehend and jail these men so quickly.
“All officers involved in this case did a great job – from the response officers who attended the initial scene to those who identified the other two offenders.”
