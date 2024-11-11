Photos: A look across Mansfield and Ashfield as communities pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:54 BST
Communities in Mansfield and Ashfield pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday during local war remembrance services.

The modern Remembrance Day is held on the Second Sunday of November each year and commemorates all British and Commonwealth service members who have died in conflicts worldwide since the First World War.

Residents in Mansfield and Ashfield paid their respects on Sunday, November 10.

Remembrance day parade and service outside Mansfield Civic Centre.

1. Mansfield

Remembrance day parade and service outside Mansfield Civic Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Crowds walked through Mansfield, following the military parade.

2. Parade

Crowds walked through Mansfield, following the military parade. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Young members of the community paid their respects.

3. Youth of today

Young members of the community paid their respects. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Residents gathered at the cenotaph.

4. Cenotaph

Residents gathered at the cenotaph. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldResidents
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice