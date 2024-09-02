Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in from the community, offering condolences to the family of a 12-year-old boy from Ashfield who took his own life over the weekend.

Riley Townsend, from Sutton, took his own life on September 1, 2024, after struggling with mental health issues stemming from his ADHD and autism diagnosis.

Riley, who had played for Kirkby Colts FC and Teversal FC, leaves behind his parents, Abi and Matt Townsend, along with his siblings.

The 12-year-old’s death has deeply affected his family and the community as neighbours and friends have come together to support the family in covering the young boy’s funeral expenses.

The day after his death, a fundraising page was launched on GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/294260df – to help his family cover funeral costs.

So far, more than 300 donors have raised just over £6,000.

In a statement on the page, event organisers Jodie Draycott and Abi Hill said: “His parents are afraid they can’t afford to give him the send off he deserves, so we are asking people to find it in their hearts to help this family through this very painful time.”

On behalf of the Townsend family, Ashley, Riley’s sister, said: “I want to thank everyone who has donated and supported me and my family.

“Thank you everyone so much. It means a lot to me and my family.”

Dozens of Facebook users from the Ashfield and Mansfield area have also changed their profile pictures to a blue heart in memory of Riley.

To all readers who may be struggling, you can reach out to Samaritans on 116 123, or email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for help.