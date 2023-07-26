News you can trust since 1952
Tributes paid to Rainworth schoolgirl who has passed away after battling rare kidney cancer

A Rainworth schoolgirl who was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer at six-years-old has lost her battle.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read

Lexi-May Pearce was diagnosed with stage five Wilms’ tumour, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, in September 2019.

Since her diagnosis Lexi-May had to have a kidney removed as well as two parts of her liver and she relapsed twice.

But on July 14, Lexi-May, aged ten, sadly lost her battle and passed away at home with her family around her.

Lexi at her surprise birthday party which was held at Rainworth Village HallLexi at her surprise birthday party which was held at Rainworth Village Hall
Lexi at her surprise birthday party which was held at Rainworth Village Hall
Karen Hill, the family’s next-door neighbour, said: “We are putting blue bows on lamp posts around our estate and along Kirklington Road to show our respect for a Lexi as blue was her favourite colour.

“She was an amazing little girl, a little fighter and a peace keeper. She is so missed and loved so much.

"She had an uncanny way of getting into your heart and was such a beautiful, sassy, little girl.

“She was such a warrior

Blue bows are being put up around the area where Lexi-May lived as blue was her favourite colourBlue bows are being put up around the area where Lexi-May lived as blue was her favourite colour
Blue bows are being put up around the area where Lexi-May lived as blue was her favourite colour

“Lots of hearts are broken.”

A fundraising page was set up by neighbour Helen Williams and it has raised nearly £5,000.

Helen said: “The funds will be passed on to Lexi's mum to help with costs as we say farewell to this amazing little girl.

"I will leave the funding page open in case anyone would still like to donate.”

If you would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LexiMaePearce

A post on the Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess & Prince's Programme Facebook page said: “One of the hardest things about what we do here, is having to acknowledge and announce sad news.

“We have the heartbreaking news that sweet Lexi-May has passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones, Rest in Peace sweet girl you will always be a special - one of our Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess'

“Our Miss Classic Beauty UK 22/23 and Queen of Queens had the privilege of crowning this little beautiful fighter at Nottingham Centre Parks.”

Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens 22/23 said: "I only had the pleasure of meeting Lexi once and spent an incredible day getting to know her and giving her the true royal treatment but truly she showed me what a bright, loving and wonderful little girl she was, it was an honour Lexi, fly high sweet girl.

"Danielle Pearce, my thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time."

