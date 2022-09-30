News you can trust since 1952
Here’s how you can submit a story to your Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser

Have you got a story you want to share?

By David Summers
Friday, 30th September 2022, 5:04 pm

Your Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.

Using the link below, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to your Advertiser – see submit.nationalworld.com

Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just see our Submit Your Story page.

