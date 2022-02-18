Tributes paid to Mansfield RSPCA inspector who died aged 57 following 30-year career

Inspector David McAdam, from Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 11, aged 57.

Dave, a former paratrooper, had worked for the animal welfare charity for over three decades and was more recently based in the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Inspectorate group but had previously also worked in the Derbyshire and Staffordshire group.

Over his career in the RSPCA he helped save thousands of animals and also helped hundreds of people who needed help and advice in caring for their pets.

Dave with a rescued swan

He also brought to justice those who had committed serious animal cruelty offences and ‘lived and breathed’ the RSPCA.

Dave met his wife, Tina, through his work while she was also an inspector and during his career he made countless friends and gained much respect. They all adored him for his dedication, compassion and his bright personality which ‘could light up a room’.

Jo Maddock, branch manager at RSPCA Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, worked closely with Dave during her 25 years in her role and described him as her best friend.

A touching tribute posted on the branch Facebook page, from Jo and her deputy Donna Cuthbert reads: “The word devastated does not come anywhere close to describing how we felt on hearing the news of his passing. It doesn’t seem real.

One of the many dogs Dave rescued during his career.

“We were beyond lucky to have a workmate like you. You always, without fail, went above and beyond for animals, never losing sight of what you became an inspector for. You had the enviable ability to put people at ease - to connect with those from all walks of life to reason calmly and get positive results with the least amount of fuss.”

Matt Sacks, RSPCA Superintendent for the North area, also paid tribute to his colleague of 27 years.

Matt said: “Dave was absolutely dedicated to the job and passionate about animal welfare. His determination and strength of character shown during his career was second to none and he always worked tirelessly towards the best solution.

“He would be the first to drop everything to help a colleague in need - whenever a particularly challenging rescue or case investigation cropped up, Dave was there for his team - leading or supporting so that nobody felt vulnerable or under too much pressure.”

Rescuing a cat earlier in his career

Some of his recent rescues include:

A ‘walking skeleton’ dog was found so emaciated that a vet said he was one day away from death; He rescued six kittens aged around six weeks old, who were left squashed up in a cat carrier which was dumped; A spooked dog which got stuck behind a water tank at her home after being frightened by a loud noise; A Staffordshire bull-terrier cross which had a deformed paw and was abandoned, was rescued by David after she had been left tied to a lamppost; In May last year he was called to help a poorly bearded dragon found cold and sick by the side of the road.

Dave leaves behind his wife Tina and daughter Cara aged 10 who are devastated by their loss.

The funeral arrangements for Dave have yet to be made.