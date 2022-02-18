Fundraiser to raise money for rare cancer research after Mansfield woman diagnosed with 8kg tumour

39-year-old Stephanie Coles first discovered a lump in her abdomen in December and, after being rushed to hospital in pain, was given the shock diagnose just two days later.

Leiomyosarcoma is a type of soft tissue cancer that develops in the smooth muscles – it is rare, with only 600 cases diagnosed per year in the UK, and also aggressive – since discovering the tumour, it has already grown considerably.

Steph now wants to raise awareness and funds for vital research into the rare cancer, and is holding a fundraising day at Crocodile Rock Daycare on Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

Steph with her daughters Kayley and Courtney

Steph explains: “I was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma on December 17.“This LMS is on my psoas muscle, which is very rare to have there, and the aggressive tumour is around 14cm and 8kg in weight in my torso, therefore, I am unable to do any physical charity events like running, sky diving or mountain climbing.“My daughters, Kayley, Courtney, and I decided to host a fundraising awareness event to help raise funds for Sarcoma UK to help them with their research.”

The event runs from 11am until 2pm and includes face painting, colouring competition and a raffle, and will be an opportunity for people to donate to the cause whilst learning about Leiomyosarcoma.

For more information on the fundraiser or on Steph’s cancer fight, check out their Facebook page Steph's Sarcoma Cancer Journey

Steph's tumour has already grown considerably since her diagnosis two months ago.

