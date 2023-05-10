Tributes paid to Mansfield guide dog who 'brought love and joy to so many hearts'

Hudson was the guide dog for blind footballer Nathan Edge, until the loyal pooch was retired almost five years ago.

Nathan developed juvenile arthritis at the age of six with the inflammation spreading to the back of his eyes, resulting in the deterioration of his sight.

When he was 19, Nathan was introduced to the faithful labrador guide dog before, just a few months later, he lost his sight completely overnight.

Blind footballer Nathan Edge with guide dog Hudson.

The pair became well known on the streets of Mansfield and on social media, with a combined Twitter following of more than 20,000.

A fundraising page was started last year after Hudson was diagnosed with a degenerative condition called laryngeal paralysis.

Hudson passed away following a long battle with laryngeal paralysis and hip dysplasia.

However, despite various scans, surgeries and medication, there was little vets could do except make Hudson as comfortable as possible until he passed away on May 6.

Nathan said: “Hudson, being the ever-so-happy and brave dog he always has been, still soldiered through with that cheeky grin on his face, but with his condition worsening, his older age and the weather getting warmer, it heartbreakingly reached the stage where we had to make the incredibly tough decision to do the best thing for Hudson and let him go peacefully and comfortably.”

Nathan paid tribute to Hudson, who, he said, “brought so much love and joy into so many hearts and will never, ever be forgotten”.

He said: “It’s almost impossible for me to put into words how much this dog meant to me, or in fact to everyone he met on his journey, his personality shining through and always leaving an impression wherever he went.

Nathan with Hudson.

“A beautiful, gentle boy who I’m still so grateful to have been able to physically see, as I still had a very small amount of sight when we first qualified. A dog who had an incredible sense of sensitivity and was my absolute rock by my side when I lost the remaining sight and literally saved me from giving up. He is the reason I’m still here.”