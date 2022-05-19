Retired Mansfield guide dog needs major surgery after ‘upsetting’ diagnosis

Hudson is in need of important treatment following diagnosis of laryngeal paralysis.

Hudson was the guide dog for blind footballer Nathan Edge, until the loyal pooch was retired almost four years ago.

Nathan, of Claymoor Close, developed juvenile arthritis at the age of six with the inflammation spreading to the back of his eyes, resulting in the deterioration of his sight.

When he was 19, Nathan was introduced to the faithful Labrador guide dog before, just a few months later, he lost his sight completely overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Edge and his best pal Hudson.

He said: “I had never really had a dog before and I did not understand the bond that you can have. Hudson dragged me out of the darkest times.

“He’s such a loving animal and can give you such a giggle. I owe him so much.”

The pair have become a well known double act around the streets of Mansfield and on social media – where they have a combined Twitter following of more than 20,000.

But now, Hudson’s loving friend is calling on the public to help fund important veterinary treatment for his retired helper.

Nathan said: “It is upsetting that the absolutely loveable guide dog, who many have fallen in love with over the years, has unfortunately been having a tough time of late and is in need of important treatment following diagnosis of laryngeal paralysis.

“He has already undergone X-rays and has now been referred to a specialist for his treatment, which has been estimated to cost in the region of £3,500 to £5,000.”

Laryngeal paralysis occurs when the nerves in the laryngeal muscles (in the throat) become weak or paralysed, resulting in the cartilages collapsing inwards. This can cause reduced ability to breathe deeply and can obstruct the airway.

The well-loved dog now needs further scans and an endoscopy, followed by surgery. His treatment is due to begin later this month.

Nathan said: “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to be insured upon retirement as a guide dog due to other existing medical conditions, and understandably the charity Guide Dogs is unable to commit to covering vet bills for all retired guide dogs.

“So Hudson’s adopted family instead have been making monthly contributions into a savings account for any vet bills, and I’ve also pledged to contribute to treatments myself wherever I can too.

“However, following the costs of regular hydrotherapy to aid his hip dysplasia along with other vet bills over the years, these funds are running a little low at the moment.”

Nathan is calling on all Hudson fans to contribute in any way they can.

“We understand times are tough but if you are able to donate a pound or two, we will be forever grateful,” he said.

“If you aren’t able to support financially, this is absolutely fine. However, if you could instead share our link on your social media to help spread the word, this would also still be a massive help.”

More than £900 has already been donated towards Hudson’s treatment in a matter of days, with hopes to generate up to £5,000.

Visitors to the fundraising page have left messages of support for the poorly, four-legged friend.

One wrote: “Hudson definitely deserves all the help and support for his treatment, so he can continue to enjoy his retirement.”

“I hope Hudson gets the treatment he needs and continues to have a long and happy life,” a second commented.

Another added: “Guide dogs do such a great job and they deserve a happy and healthy retirement.”