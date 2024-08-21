Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield Fire Stations attended the fire on Redland Road, Mansfield, following a call just after11:20pm on Sunday, August 18, by a member of the public, who saw smoke issuing from the property.

The 77-year-old man has been named locally as Mr Jim Stokes.

Group manager, Tom Staples, said: “I would like to send my sincere condolences to the gentleman's family and friends, on behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thank you to all emergency responders and our joint control room for your professionalism throughout this sad incident.”

In a public Facebook post, Mr Stoke’s friend Jenny paid tribute to him.

She shared: “What wonderful memories we all had back in Woodhouse Swan karaoke days.

“You're now with your beloved wife Sandy and all your lost loved ones.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with Mr Stoke’s family requesting privacy at this time.

1 . Tribute Flowers were left for Mr Stokes outside his Redland Road home. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . 'A lovely gentleman' Mr Stokes was described as a 'lovely gentleman'. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Neighbourhood Neighbours in the community were devastated by the loss. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Redland Road Fire crews and police were called to Mr Stoke's home on Redland Road earlier this week. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales