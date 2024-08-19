Man dies in Mansfield house fire
Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield Fire Stations attended the fire following a call just after 11:20pm by a member of the public, who saw smoke issuing from the property.
The service encouraged residents to close their doors and windows, and Westfield Lane was closed due to a large emergency service presence.
Group Manager, Tom Staples, said: “I would like to send my sincere condolences to the gentleman's family and friends, on behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“Thank you to all emergency responders and our joint control room for your professionalism throughout this sad incident.”
“The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire and will be taken to Coroner's Court.
“Crews will be in the area in the coming week to offer support to local residents.
“In the meantime, I'd like to remind everyone to complete our free online home safety checker.”
