Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ councillor with a ‘joke for every occasion’, ahead of funeral and trial over wife’s alleged murder

Members of North East Derbyshire Council remembered the ‘gentleman’ and ‘joker’ Ken Walker, following the news of his death on August 29, aged 88.

Coun Martin Thacker, council vice-chairman, said the memories of Mr Walker and his wife Freda were honoured at Bolsover Brass Festival, in Shirebrook.

He said: “It was emotional to hear the applause in respect for Ken and Freda. Both had been associated with the festival for almost 16 years.”

Ken and Freda Walker.

The retired couple were subjected to an alleged attack at their home, on Station Road, in January, during which 86-year-old Mrs Walker died and Mr Walker, also a member of Shirebrook Town Council, was seriously injured.

Coun Thacker said: “The attack was shocking. It left the community devastated by Freda’s death and now we have lost Ken.”

He said he had been ‘privileged’ to know the couple, part of a ‘close-knit circle of valued friends’, for nearly two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Thacker said: “It was a time of lots of laughter, even though some of Ken’s jokes could be a little corny.

“Ken had a joke for every occasion and was good at putting people at ease.

“This was a valuable skill when he and Freda served as chairman and consort of Bolsover Council, a role Ken held for several years, despite Freda saying ‘don’t come back from group and agree to another year’. Of course, Ken couldn’t say ‘no’.

“I am glad he didn’t, because Ken and Freda represented Bolsover brilliantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty-three-year-old Vasile Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, is due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court, accused of Mrs Walker’s murder and Mr Walker’s attempted murder, charges he denies.

He will not face charge over Mr Walker’s death, after a post mortem revealed it was the result of ‘natural causes’.

A service will be held in Mansfield Crematorium on October 10, at 12.15pm, followed by a celebration of his life at Shirebrook Ex-serviceman's Club, Carter Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad