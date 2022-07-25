Tributes paid to 'bubbly and beautiful' mum who died suddenly at home in Mansfield

Mum Charlotte Gibson with her children Faith (far left), Maddison and William.

Charlotte Fisher-Gibson, 33, from Forest Town, was discovered by her daughter Faith having passed away suddenly earlier this month.

The brave 13-year-old immediately called the emergency services after finding her mum on Friday, July 15, but it was too late. It is thought Charlotte had likely died before her daughter arrived.

The devastating incident was completely unexpected and came as a complete shock to the family. As yet, no cause of death has been declared and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte leaves behind her three children Faith, 13, William, 11 and Maddison, who is nine.

Charlotte’s sister Emily Bradley said: “This has hit the whole family so much and we will always be left with such a huge missing piece.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult week and it still hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it ever will if I’m honest.

“The children are understandably heartbroken and are feeling a little lost and worried about their future.”

Charlotte, described as “full of life”, worked for a charity as a family support worker and drug rehabilitation worker, devoting her life to others.

She had also completed a degree at the University of Derby as a mature student while looking after her three children.

Emily praised her sister for having a “bubbly, caring and loving” personality, as well as being kind-natured and “always being the best mum she could be”.

“Her whole life was her children,” Emily said.

“Everything she was and all that she did was for them. She wanted to be able to give them everything.

“We’re now all just trying to be strong for the three children left without their mum.”

The family has started up an online fundraising page in the hopes of providing a brighter outlook for the children’s future.

So far more than £2,400 of the £3,000 goal has been raised.

The fundraising page states: “Our worlds fell apart when our beautiful Charlotte passed away so suddenly.

“As a family, we will do all we can to cover the funeral costs but any contributions to help put into a fund for the three precious children left behind would be gratefully received.

“If you are in a position to donate then this will be put into a fund to enable the children to have the best that they can, as they face life without their mum.

“They were Charlotte’s greatest achievement in life and we want to provide them with the absolute best future. Any help to achieve this would be appreciated more than you can imagine.”