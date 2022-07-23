Driver spat at police officer and refused breathalyser after being pulled over in Mansfield

Officers were called to Nottingham Road after receiving reports of someone suspected to be driving while over the limit.

While attending the call at around 11.40am on Wednesday (July 20), police spotted a car that appeared to be being driven erratically.

After the car pulled over, officers tried to get 32-year-old Ashley Allsop to take a roadside breathalyser test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver refused to take a roadside breathalyser test and then spat at an officer.

He refused to do so and then spat at the officer.

Allsop, of St Mary’s Way, Hucknall, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, failing to stop and failing to provide a breath specimen.

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 21), where he admitted to each of the charges.

Allsop has been released on bail until 18 August 2022, when he will appear for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police constable Lucy Goodman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Any driver who fails to provide a breath specimen when they’re pulled over by the police should expect to be put before the courts.

“Nobody should ever get behind the wheel of a car when they’ve had a drink, for the simple reason that it puts other people and themselves at serious risk of harm.

“Likewise, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to assault a police officer or indeed any other emergency service worker when they are just trying to do their job and protect the public.