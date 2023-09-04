Treat your car to a bit of TLC and take it along to Ashfield Fire Station's charity car wash
Ashfield Fire Station are hosting a car wash to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity and The Little Ted Foundation.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Head down to the fire station on Sutton Road, Kirkby, on Saturday, September 16, between 10am and 3pm and leave with a shiny, brand-new looking motor.
The money raised will be split equally between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Little Ted Foundation.
For more information about the charities and the work that they do visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk or www.thelittletedfoundation.org.